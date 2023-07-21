Family Uncovers Why Their Wind Chimes Now Make A Different Kind Of Sound

In recent months, the calming, tinkling melody produced by the wind chimes hanging outside of Zoie L.'s Florida home have given way to a different kind of noise entirely. And it requires no breeze at all.

Zoie L.

A few weeks ago, Zoie was relaxing on the porch with her mother when they heard a sound both familiar and a little odd. It was the croaking of a nearby frog, yet the sound seemed unusually amplified and with a reverb-type effect. "The chirping was kind of echo-y," Zoie told The Dodo. It was coming from the wind chimes.

Zoie L.

Moving closer to the source of the sound, Zoie could see something protruding slightly from one of the chime's hollow tubes. "It’s definitely something I wasn’t ready for," she said.

Zoie L.

Sure enough, Zoie had just uncovered the adorable truth — a small frog had taken up residence within the chime, squeezing his dewy little body into the metal tube for comfort and protection. "I definitely didn’t expect it," Zoei said. "It’s a new one for me." But, as it turns out, an even closer look revealed that the frog was not alone.

Zoie L.

Within most of the chime's metal tubes, a frog sat perched, their curious little faces peeking out over the top as if gathered for some ancient frog ritual. "They're like a secret society," Zoie said. "It's too cute."

Zoie L.