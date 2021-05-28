2 min read

Family Tries To Set Things Right After Their Cat Goes On A Crime Spree

Esme's been a bad girl 😂

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 5/28/2021 at 6:29 PM

Anyone wondering what Esme the cat has been up to these days needn’t look far to find the answer. Her family’s made it abundantly clear:

No good.

Esme is no doubt a sweet cat — a lover of pets and long afternoon naps. But she's also something else that's not so desirable. Evidently, Esme's a thief.

A photo has been making the rounds online showing a sign set up outside Esme's home, alerting the neighborhood about her thieving ways. 

Alongside the sign is a clothesline containing Esme's ill-gotten items in search of their rightful owners.

Reddit/Brunson21

Esme apparently has a thing for gloves.

Reddit/Brunson21

It's unclear exactly when Esme's crime spree began, or how long it's been going on for, but one thing is clear — her family is trying their best to set things right.

From the looks of it, at least one of the cat's victims has been made whole again thanks to the yard display.

As for Esme's good reputation? Well, that might take a little longer to restore.

Catnip Alternatives If Your Cat Doesn't Vibe With Catnip

He can still chill out with these 🌿

Catnip Alternatives If Your Cat Doesn't Vibe With Catnip

He can still chill out with these 🌿
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.