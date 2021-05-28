Family Tries To Set Things Right After Their Cat Goes On A Crime Spree

Anyone wondering what Esme the cat has been up to these days needn’t look far to find the answer. Her family’s made it abundantly clear:

Esme is no doubt a sweet cat — a lover of pets and long afternoon naps. But she's also something else that's not so desirable. Evidently, Esme's a thief.

A photo has been making the rounds online showing a sign set up outside Esme's home, alerting the neighborhood about her thieving ways.

Alongside the sign is a clothesline containing Esme's ill-gotten items in search of their rightful owners.