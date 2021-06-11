Dad Thinks He's Finally Outsmarted The Squirrels Who Raid His Bird Feeder

When the pandemic first began last year, Cara Dunn’s parents decided to start taking an interest in all of the wildlife in their backyard as a new way to pass the time. They love watching the birds, squirrels, deer, turkeys and other animals who pass through, and it’s become one of their favorite things to do together.

Dunn’s dad put out a bird feeder for all of the birds in their yard, but then quickly realized that the squirrels were eating from it too. In order to solve the problem, he knew he needed to get a little crafty.

“He originally had the bird feeder on a pole in the middle of the yard, but the squirrels would climb up and eat it all, leaving him with some angry birds,” Dunn told The Dodo. “So he decided to get innovative and spent 30 minutes getting a rope around the tallest part of the tree, where he thought the squirrels wouldn’t be able to reach any longer. He was satisfied, thinking he outsmarted them for once!”