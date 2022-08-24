Family Surprises Dad With A Shirt Showing Every Pet He’s Ever Loved

With a house full of adorable pets — and cherished memories of all those pets he’d loved and lost — it could be said that this dad named Renato has just about everything he needs. So, when his birthday came around recently, Renato’s family struggled to think of a gift. “We didn’t know what to get him,” Caty Bernal Llanos, Renato’s daughter, told The Dodo. But then inspiration struck.

Caty Bernal Llanos

Renato’s family thought about the one defining passion that has followed him through life: his love for animals. Over the years, Renato has had many beloved pets — each rescued from homelessness and neglect, and all given a forever place in his home and heart.

Caty Bernal Llanos

“For him they are part of the family,” Llanos said. “He adores them.” So, Renato’s family found a way to let him wear his heart on his sleeve, so to speak — by gifting him a custom shirt with the faces of all the pets he’s had the joy of loving. Here’s the moment Renato opened that sweet present:

Seeing the happy faces of his pets, past and present, all together on that gifted shirt, Renato was moved to tears. Witnessing his tender reaction, Renato’s family couldn’t help but follow suit. “At that moment I cried a lot,” Llanos said. “It was a very beautiful moment to see how my father was so happy and excited with his shirt. My whole family was crying with happiness!”

Caty Bernal Llanos

No present can compare to the love that surrounds Renato still, of course. But now he has just the thing to wear while basking in its midst.

Caty Bernal Llanos