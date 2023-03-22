Family Spots 'Really Weird' Animal Tracks While Hiking And Can't Believe Who Made Them

Sarah Lamagna was out hiking with her son one day along Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, enjoying their surroundings and participating in their favorite hike activity: searching for animal tracks. “We've done over 350 hikes together (my kid is 5 and a half), and I found early on that a good way to keep him moving on the trail is to go ‘creature spying,’ where we try to see creatures or evidence of them on the trail,” Lamagna told The Dodo.

Sarah Lamagna

The pair have gotten pretty good at identifying different animal tracks after doing so many hikes together, so when they happened upon some tracks they didn’t recognize, they were stumped.

Sarah Lamagna

“I'm a former wildlife ecologist, so it really took me by surprise that I couldn't figure out the tracks,” Lamagna said. “We then thought maybe it was some sort of lizard but didn't think the ‘foot’ tracks felt right. We knew the animal had to have a tail based on the middle line but didn't know what it could be. I asked my son what creature he thought made them, and he legit said, ‘It's got to be a baby alligator.’ I had to inform him that alligators didn't live naturally in New England.”

Sarah Lamagna

Intrigued, the mom and son duo followed the tracks closely, hoping that they might eventually happen upon whoever made them. About a mile later, they finally found the culprit — whose identity definitely stunned both of them. At the end of the trail of tracks was some kind of beetle, who had no idea that his casual stroll along the beach would cause such a commotion.

Sarah Lamagna

“After some research when we got home, we figured out that it was most likely a short-winged blister beetle (also known as an oil beetle),” Lamagna said. “They are native to North America and secrete a yellow, oily substance when they're disturbed. It causes blisters if it comes in contact with skin, so we're glad we always follow ‘Leave No Trace’ principles and NEVER touch or disturb any wildlife.”

Sarah Lamagna

The mystery had been solved, and Lamagna and her son continued on their way, eager to find their next set of puzzling tracks.