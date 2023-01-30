Family Seems Totally Unaware Of Who Is Swimming Inches From Them

Recently, while wading in the warm waters off the coast of Hawaii, this family had a breathtaking encounter with one of the ocean’s most iconic inhabitants — and it took no effort on their part at all. The imposing animal actually approached them.

He came within mere inches, yet amazingly the family seems to have been completely unaware.

The scene didn't go entirely unnoticed, though. A stranger, Indy Clinton, watched it all unfold from a balcony high above: