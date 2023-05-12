Family Realizes They've Been Pranked By The Most Unlikely Doorbell Ditcher

Doorbell ditching — that is, the act of ringing a person’s doorbell and then running away — has long been a pesky pastime of the mildly mischievous.

So, the other evening, when a chime came through from Dustin Smith’s front door, after which nary a soul was around, he and his family had good reason to believe they’d been the targets of some neighborhood kids' prank. But they’d have been wrong.

“Last night we were a victim of the good old fashioned ding dong ditch,” Smith wrote. “But this time it wasn’t being performed by a teenager.”

The family’s doorbell camera actually caught the prankster in the act: