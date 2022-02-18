Missing Senior Dog Finally Relaxes When He Hugs His Mom Again

When Miles first went missing, his family was beside themselves. He somehow managed to slip through an open door, and despite lots of searching, his family was unable to find him. Miles is a senior pup with limited vision, so after six weeks of being gone, his family unfortunately feared the worst.

Luckily, though, Miles was microchipped and ended up being found by some Good Samaritans who brought him to the Fulton County Animal Services shelter, which is managed by LifeLine Animal Project. The shelter scanned him for a microchip and then contacted his family, who truly couldn’t believe the news. It was the call they’d been waiting for and were worried may never come, and they were so beyond thankful that it finally did.

“His owner broke down crying when she was told that Miles had been found and was at the shelter within 30 minutes,” Lauren Ruiz, a PR specialist at LifeLine Animal Project, told The Dodo.