Family Of Fluffy Babies Waits In Dirt Field, Hoping Someone Notices Them

Abandoned in a remote dirt field in San Benito, Texas, a family of kittens huddled together inside their carrier, getting hungrier by the minute.

Facebook/Magneli Lopez

Driving down a sparsely populated road nearby, a pair of sisters spotted the kittens’ carrier sitting out in the open. Could someone be in there? Concerned, the sisters pulled over and discovered the four babies waiting inside.

Facebook/Magneli Lopez

The sisters posted on Facebook asking for help. Soon, experienced rescuer and rehabilitator Janet Murdock was hopping in the car, driving an hour to reach the babies. “My heart sank when I got [to] them,” Murdock told The Dodo. “It just breaks my heart into many pieces. I don't understand how anyone can treat pets this way.”

An hour later, the sisters found the babies’ mother pacing nearby. Murdock gathered the whole family and took them back home, where she assessed their health and gave them necessary vaccinations.

Janet Murdock

Weeks passed, and each baby got stronger. Now, the kittens — named Faith, Leanne, Tanya and George — are beginning to reveal their unique personalities. “Faith is the speaker representative for the family … She's beautiful and loud!” Murdock said. “George is the orange tabby, and he keeps to himself with all of these women around. Leanne likes to play at all hours of the night. Tanya is wide open with energy!”

Janet Murdock

Once they’re ready, the kittens will start looking for their forever homes. Safe and cared for, this fluffy family is getting a second chance at a life of love.