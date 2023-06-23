Family Measures Dog’s Weirdly Long Tongue And Realizes It’s A Record Breaker

When Sadie and Drew Williams adopted Zoey as a puppy, they noticed her tongue was kind of long. It didn’t fit in her mouth and was constantly hanging out, creating the cutest little perpetual blep. They assumed that, eventually, the pup would grow into her giant tongue. Spoiler alert: She never did.

Three years later, Zoey’s tongue is longer than ever. It’s always hanging out of her mouth and even hits her in the face if she shakes too hard. It’s quite the sight to see and left her family wondering if it might actually be the longest dog tongue in the world. Curious, they decided to find out once and for all.

Zoey’s family submitted her and her giant tongue to Guinness World Records and waited. Finally, they got the news — Zoey’s 5-inch-long tongue is indeed the longest dog tongue in the world. “Her tongue is a whopping 12.7 [centimeters] (5 [inches]),” Guinness World Records wrote on Instagram. “That's longer than a soda can!”

The previous record was held by a dog named Bisbee, whose tongue was measured at 3.74 inches long. He broke the record earlier this year until Zoey came along and put him to shame.

Now, Zoey and her tongue are world famous. Her family has always found her extra-long tongue extra adorable, but they never thought it would turn out to be a record breaker. It’s always just been a unique part of who she is.