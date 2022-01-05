Family Looks Out Window And Notices Their Dog Is Not Alone

This is a Bailey — a sweet-natured senior dog who knows that offering love to others comes as its own reward. And it shows.

Courtesy photo

Bailey was just a few years old when she was rescued by her owners, Arthur and his family, in 2007. Prior to that, she’d been used as a breeding dog — likely giving birth to litter after litter of babies whom she was forced to part with. Recently, at age 17, Bailey proved that she’s still a mother at heart. And now her loyalty's allowed to shine. It all began a few months ago, after she and her family moved to a home out in the countryside.

Courtesy photo

Shortly after moving in, Bailey’s family came to suspect that a feral cat was living in a ravine in the back of the house. They left out food, but never spotted anyone. Their dog, meanwhile, was apparently doing outreach as well. “Bailey was frequenting the backyard to check up on them,” Arthur told The Dodo. What Bailey was up to wasn’t exactly clear. But then one day, her family looked out the window and saw this:

Courtesy photo

There, nestled on the porch, was Bailey. But she was not alone.

Courtesy photo

Resting against Bailey’s warm body was the feral kitten — safe in the company of her unlikely new friend. “Bailey's never befriended a feral animal before,” Arthur said. “It just goes to show how loving she is. She’s always been extremely sweet.”

Courtesy photo

Seeing that their dog had managed to earn the skittish kitten’s trust, Bailey’s family decided to follow her lead. They, too, welcomed the little cat into their hearts. The family named her Kitten-Kitten.

Courtesy photo

“Kitten-Kitten is now living inside with everybody,” Arthur said. “She follows Bailey around almost like a puppy. Safe to say she’s a part of the family now!” And for perhaps the first time in her life, Bailey was able to not only be a mom, but to stay a mom for good.

Courtesy photo

"Kitten-Kitten is loving being inside and interacting with everyone, but especially Bailey," Arthur said. At 17 years old, Bailey was finally able to fulfill her calling as a mom. And, in the end, her love for the feral cat turned out to be a lifesaver.

Courtesy photo