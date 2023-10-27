Family Ties Pantry Doors Shut To Keep Cat Out, Then Discovers She’s Houdini

When Luna started breaking into the pantry every chance she got, her family decided they had to do something about it. “We started tying the cabinet because she puts her paw under and pulls it open to climb the shelves or get the cat food,” Nini Espinoza, Luna’s mom, told The Dodo. “She tears holes in the bag to eat ‘fresh’ food.”

Nini Espinoza

Luna is very food-motivated in general and always joins her family at the table for dinner — so when she didn’t beat them there one night the way she usually does, they went looking for her. After searching for a bit, they looked over at the pantry — and saw Luna staring back at them from inside, with the door still securely tied. “We were stumped to see her in there,” Espinoza said. “We opened [it] to let her out and she didn't budge, so we had to carry her out.”

Nini Espinoza