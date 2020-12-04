3 min read Family Is Shocked To Find A Koala Hanging Out In Their Christmas Tree "This is the most exciting Wednesday night I’ve ever had!"

This year, Christmas came early for Amanda McCormick and her family in Australia. But the biggest surprise “present” wasn’t something under the tree. It was someone in it.

After stepping out earlier this week, the McCormicks returned to their house to find an unexpected addition to their holiday ornaments. Turns out, a furry, wild neighbor had let herself inside before settling in among the branches of their yuletide centerpiece. "Well, that’s something you don’t see every day," McCormick wrote. "We just came home to a real life koala up our Xmas tree in our lounge room!" Evidently, the koala snuck in through a back door the family left open for their dog. She seemed to have quickly made herself at home.

The koala was likely the most memorable gift of all for McCormick — but it was one she knew she couldn't keep. After snapping a few photos of the surprise guest, McCormick called rescuers from 1300Koalaz to come safely relocate her. They were in disbelief about the whole thing, too.