3 min read

Family Is Shocked To Find A Koala Hanging Out In Their Christmas Tree

"This is the most exciting Wednesday night I’ve ever had!"

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 12/4/2020 at 5:25 PM

This year, Christmas came early for Amanda McCormick and her family in Australia. But the biggest surprise “present” wasn’t something under the tree.

It was someone in it.

After stepping out earlier this week, the McCormicks returned to their house to find an unexpected addition to their holiday ornaments. Turns out, a furry, wild neighbor had let herself inside before settling in among the branches of their yuletide centerpiece. 

"Well, that’s something you don’t see every day," McCormick wrote. "We just came home to a real life koala up our Xmas tree in our lounge room!"

Evidently, the koala snuck in through a back door the family left open for their dog. She seemed to have quickly made herself at home.

The koala was likely the most memorable gift of all for McCormick — but it was one she knew she couldn't keep.

After snapping a few photos of the surprise guest, McCormick called rescuers from 1300Koalaz to come safely relocate her. They were in disbelief about the whole thing, too.

"This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first she thought she was the victim of a prank call," rescuers wrote. "But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree."

Fortunately, rescuers were able to safely remove the koala from the McCormicks' tree and take her somewhere safe. All in all, it's an experience the family won't soon forget.

"This is the most exciting Wednesday night I’ve ever had!" McCormick wrote. "Merry Xmas everyone, and thanks little Koala buddy for dropping by!"

The Best Gifts For Influencer Dogs (And Their Parents)

Do it for the 'gram 🐶🌟📸

The Best Gifts For Influencer Dogs (And Their Parents)

Do it for the 'gram 🐶🌟📸
Shop at Amazon
Starbarks Coffee Plush Toy

Starbarks Coffee Plush Toy

Amazon
$16
Shop at Amazon
Rainbow Plush Bed

Rainbow Plush Bed

Amazon
$20
Shop at Wild One
Poop Bag Carrier

Poop Bag Carrier

Wild One
$12
Shop at Etsy
Instafamous Unisex T-Shirt

Instafamous Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$22
Shop at Wayfair
Tropical Leaves Pet Bed Pillow

Tropical Leaves Pet Bed Pillow

Wayfair
$42
Shop at Wild One
Commuter Carrier

Commuter Carrier

Wild One
$125
Shop at Anthropologie
Dog Clean-Up Bag Dispenser

Dog Clean-Up Bag Dispenser

Anthropologie
$24
Shop at Anthropologie
Ombre Dog Leash

Ombre Dog Leash

Anthropologie
$62
Shop at etsy.com
Modern Indoor Dog House

Modern Indoor Dog House

$136
Shop at Anthropologie
Rainbow Dog Leash

Rainbow Dog Leash

Anthropologie
$62
Shop at Etsy
Modern Printed Dog Bed

Modern Printed Dog Bed

Etsy
$75
Shop at Chewy
Guacamole Burrow Toy

Guacamole Burrow Toy

Chewy
$14
Shop at Chewy
Rosé Happy Hour Toy

Rosé Happy Hour Toy

Chewy
$6
Shop at Wild One
Harness Walk Kit

Harness Walk Kit

Wild One
$98
Shop at Amazon
Designer Bag Toy

Designer Bag Toy

Amazon
$18
Shop at Amazon
Instagrrram Plush Toy

Instagrrram Plush Toy

Amazon
$15
Shop at Amazon
Aggressive Chewer Cactus Toothbrush Toy

Aggressive Chewer Cactus Toothbrush Toy

Amazon
$18
Shop at Chewy
Pineapple Covered Dog Bed

Pineapple Covered Dog Bed

Chewy
$26
Shop at Chewy
Dipper Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl

Dipper Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl

Chewy
$24
Shop at Etsy
Tropical Monstera Leaf Pet Bowl

Tropical Monstera Leaf Pet Bowl

Etsy
$24
Shop at Mark & Graham
Vegan Leather Pet Carrier

Vegan Leather Pet Carrier

Mark & Graham
$149
Shop at Mark & Graham
Buddy Pet Tote

Buddy Pet Tote

Mark & Graham
$99
Shop at Wild One
Collar Walk Kit

Collar Walk Kit

Wild One
$88
Shop at Mark & Graham
Personalized Knit Dog Sweater

Personalized Knit Dog Sweater

Mark & Graham
$39
Shop at Mark & Graham
Personalized Patterned Ribbon Collar

Personalized Patterned Ribbon Collar

Mark & Graham
$25
Shop at Amazon
Personalized Collar

Personalized Collar

Amazon
$12
Shop at Lands' End
Printed Puffer Vest

Printed Puffer Vest

Lands' End
$34
Shop at Finn
Skin & Coat Supplement

Skin & Coat Supplement

Finn
$23
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Good Dog, Bad Dog Leash

Good Dog, Bad Dog Leash

Uncommon Goods
$20
Shop at Max-Bone
Lu Ski Suit

Lu Ski Suit

Max-Bone
$110
Shop at Wild One
Toy Kit

Toy Kit

Wild One
$58