Family Has Rare Encounter With Cutest Little Albino Animal

While out and about on a secluded road in the woods in Maine the other day, Neil Kelley and his family noticed someone in a tree nearby. He couldn’t help but catch their eyes.

“This white furry creature did not blend in with its surroundings,” Kelley told The Dodo. “It would be difficult to miss. We didn’t know what it was until we researched.”

What the Kelleys didn’t realize at the time, however, was that the conspicuous animal was actually one most will never see.