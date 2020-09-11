4 min read Family Gives Dog A Step Stool So He Can Visit His Friends Across The Wall "So stinkin' cute. It definitely gives you that feel-good feeling" ❤️

As two towering Great Danes, Vito and Bambino have no trouble at all peeking over the wall that runs between their yard and the neighbor’s. But not everyone is so vertically gifted.

Instagram/vito.and.bambino

About six months ago, Vito and Bambino got a new neighbor — a chocolate Lab named Giuseppe. His arrival came as an exciting development for the Danes, but exchanging proper greetings proved to be a challenge.

Robert Carnes

The wall is just too high for Giuseppe to see over. “He has tried many times to jump up and get a good whiff of his big doggy friends whenever we're all outside,” Afton Tarin, Vito and Bambino’s mom, told The Dodo. But then Giuseppe’s family had an “aha” moment.

“Giuseppe would furiously jump as high as he could and try to say hello. I would always say, ‘If you only had a step stool,’” Robert Carnes, Giuseppe’s dad, told The Dodo. But then he remembered they actually did have one. “I had one of my kids go in and grab the stool,” Carnes said. And with that, Giuseppe could suddenly see his doggy neighbors eye-to-eye.

Robert Carnes

Giuseppe's dad snapped a pic of this innovation and sent it to Vito and Bambino's mom. She loved it. "My initial reaction was to bust up laughing," Tarin said. "Seeing his little feet fully extended and his tail all blurred out from wagging too fast, I couldn't help it. So stinkin' cute. It definitely gives you that feel-good feeling."

Robert Carnes