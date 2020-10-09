3 min read Family Find A Way To Show The World How Much They Love Their Pitties So obsessed 😍

Michelle Thompson is a huge fan of pit bulls, and isn’t afraid to let people know it. “I first fell in love with pit bulls about 15 years ago when I met my first two and all they wanted to do was cuddle,” Thompson told The Dodo.

Michelle Thompson

As soon as she realized how sweet and wonderful pitties are, she knew she had to adopt them into her life. She and her family now have two pit bulls, Jackson and Lola. “Jackson is high-energy and obsessed with toys and Lola is laid-back and snorts like a pig,” Thompson said. “We also call her Ms. Pig or pig bull.”

Michelle Thompson

Recently, Thompson and her husband decided they wanted to put up a set of gates across their driveway. As they brainstormed what the custom gates should look like, they quickly came up with the best idea. They decided to use the silhouettes of Lola and Jackson as the centerpieces for the gate.

Michelle Thompson

“My husband came up with the idea because we are huge pit bull advocates and will always rescue these dogs,” Thompson said. “A family friend made them quickly for us.” As soon as the gates were done, the couple had them installed — and couldn’t be more thrilled with how they turned out.

Michelle Thompson

“We were blown away when we first saw them,” Thomspon said. Now, the entire world can see exactly how Thompson and her family feel about pit bulls, and so far, everyone who’s seen the gates has absolutely loved them.

Michelle Thompson