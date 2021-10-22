Anxious Rescue Dog Gets A Blue Blanket — And Carries It EVERYWHERE Now

Ever since Myko’s parents adopted him when he was just a tiny puppy, they could always tell he was a special dog. He’s incredibly sensitive and seems to feel things a lot more strongly than most other dogs. Unfortunately, that also means he has a lot of fears and anxieties. “He does have a lot of fears and has had them since he was a puppy — these include any kind of loud sound, water, ceiling fans, fireworks — this list is kind of endless, and we never quite know what we might run into that sets off a fear response,” Elena, Myko’s mom (who asked that her last name not be included), told The Dodo. His family hoped they could find things that would help calm Myko down in moments of anxiety, like toys or blankets, and before long, they found his blue blankie.

Myko's Family

“We gave him blue blankie a few months after we rescued him,” Elena said. “It used to be one of our throw blankets that we kept in our living room. Even though he had tons of his own things, he would frequently pull this particular blanket off the furniture and drag it around the house, which is when we realized he REALLY seemed to like it. I have guessed this may be because it was ours, we had used it for a while, and it probably really smelled like us, which may have been comforting … Now, he knows the phrase ‘blue blankie’ and we will either cover him/tuck him in with it, or he will go and grab it and bring it to where he is.”

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored

Myko's Family

It used to be that whenever Myko was feeling a little scared or anxious, he would grab blue blankie to comfort him. Now, he pretty much has it with him wherever he goes. Sometimes he just carries it around and keeps it near him, and other times he insists on having it draped over him as he wanders around the house. It’s his special cape that keeps him safe no matter what scary things might be happening.

Myko's Family

“Sometimes we find him standing by the door with it still on, waiting to go out to the bathroom,” Elena said. “Or he’ll be sitting by the window watching birds with it on his back. Once he’s covered, he’ll literally just get up and walk around with it on him everywhere — in the kitchen, out back, etc. … He’s also tried many times to go on walks with it on his back.”

Myko's Family

If Myko is going to be spending the night elsewhere, they always pack his blue blankie for him to bring along. Otherwise, they don’t let him take it on walks or on long trips. The last thing anyone would ever want is for blue blankie to get lost or damaged. It means too much to Myko to let that happen.

Myko's Family

Myko still gets anxious about stuff, but that’s OK. As long as he has his blue blankie, everything will always be fine.

