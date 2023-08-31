Family Finds Large Glass Tank Blocking Their Driveway And Can't Believe Who's Inside
That was unexpected 😱
When a family noticed a large glass tank blocking their driveway, they were perplexed. Where did it come from? Why was it there? Footage obtained from a neighbor showed a man driving up, taking the tank out of the back of his car and leaving it in the middle of the driveway.
The question still remained, though: Who was inside?
Inside, the tank was disheveled. There was an empty water bowl and no heating or light source of any kind. It almost seemed like no one was in there — but lurking in the shadows of the tank was someone who desperately needed help.
A 6-foot-long boa constrictor was curled up in the tank, waiting for someone to find her and take her to safety. The family contacted the RSPCA, and animal rescue officer Enola Evans got to the driveway as quickly as she could.
“The boa had been left for a few hours in the cold as there was no heating or lighting in the vivarium,” Evans said in a press release. “Despite that, she was in a good condition and she is a really beautiful snake with a vivid coloured skin.”
Evans was saddened to see the snake abandoned like that but was relieved that she seemed to be doing OK. She’s now in the care of a reptile rescue, who will make sure she has everything she needs.
“These sort of abandonments could be down to a number of factors such as the cost of living crisis and people not being able to take reptiles with them when they move homes — but there’s never any excuse to dump an animal like this,” Evans said.