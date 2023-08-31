Family Finds Large Glass Tank Blocking Their Driveway And Can't Believe Who's Inside

When a family noticed a large glass tank blocking their driveway, they were perplexed. Where did it come from? Why was it there? Footage obtained from a neighbor showed a man driving up, taking the tank out of the back of his car and leaving it in the middle of the driveway.

The question still remained, though: Who was inside?

Inside, the tank was disheveled. There was an empty water bowl and no heating or light source of any kind. It almost seemed like no one was in there — but lurking in the shadows of the tank was someone who desperately needed help.