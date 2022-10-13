Family Finds Dog 'Frozen' Among Their New Halloween Decorations

Meet Maverick— a big-hearted dog who loves making friends with people and pets alike. "He is a super sweet dog. Super loving," Lilly Ann Flores, Maverick's owner, The Dodo. However, when it comes to Halloween figurines, Maverick's not taking any chances.

Lilly Ann Flores

The other day, Maverick was at home with his family in Texas when he unexpectedly caught sight of some slightly eerie new arrivals out front — a creepy(-ish) collection of cardboard-cutout cats. Turns out, the evening prior, Flores had decided to put the cats there as decorations for Halloween. It wasn’t meant to be particularly scary, of course, but Maverick apparently hadn’t gotten the message. Upon spotting the cutout cats, Maverick froze like a statue:

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Dog Is So Gentle And Patient With Her Foster Kittens

“When I turned around, he was standing frozen like that,” Flores said. “I died laughing. I’ve never seen him do that before” It’s impossible to say for certain exactly what was going through Maverick’s head at the time, but it does appear that he is actually “pointing” — an instinct some pups display when trying to alert their owners to something of interest. In other words, Maverick was likely just making sure his family was aware of the creepy cat situation going on out front.

Lilly Ann Flores