Family Finds A Random Puppy On Their Porch Refusing To Budge

Staff members at Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) are used to getting calls about puppies in need — saving dogs from the streets is their specialty. But one call they received recently was different. A family in the capital city found a tiny dog in front of their house who seemed to be looking for a place to call her own. Instead of burying herself under a car or deep within an abandoned building — where stray pups typically like to hide — the small, gray bully mix wandered up to a random front door and waited for somebody to find her.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

“We received a call that a small dog showed up on someone’s porch,” SRSL wrote in a Facebook video. “They thought she might be injured because she wouldn’t get up.” When SRSL’s rescue team arrived at the house, they learned that the dog was OK physically — but she clearly didn’t want to leave. In full survival mode, the puppy — later named Babbit — lunged at SRSL’s staff whenever they got close. She barked repeatedly to scare them away, but they refused to give up.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

The rescue team dropped treats in front of the pup, which eventually earned her trust. With her guard finally down, the team secured a slip lead around her neck and gently led her away from the house. A few moments later, Babbit was on her way to the shelter.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Exhausted, but relieved, the pup melted in her rescuers’ arms as soon as she got to SRSL. “She began to realize she was safe,” SRSL wrote. “And fell asleep in our laps.”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Within 24 hours, the snarling, screaming puppy turned into one of the sweetest, most trusting dogs the shelter had ever seen. Babbit enjoyed a much-needed slumber in her new surroundings, comforted by the sounds of staff members fawning over her. In the morning, SRSL’s staff bathed Babbit, which made the sweet girl feel even better.

“Our little, tiny Babbit felt happy!” SRSL wrote. Babbit found a foster family shortly after her rescue, who she's currently living her best life with. On top of gaining the most loving foster parents ever, the sweet girl now has an identical foster sibling. "Babbit has been cuddling with them on the couch, and she loves their little dog — her twin!" SRSL wrote in an update on Facebook. "Look at these two, they are perfect together!"

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

She hopes to find a forever home soon, but for now, Babbit’s the happiest she’s ever been. With her nightmarish past behind her, the sweet girl can finally curl up in a cozy bed and dream about all the exciting things that are soon to come.