Family Discovers What Their Dog Does Outside When No One's Watching

What does this dog named Hamilton do exactly when no one’s around to see it? He has the time of his life — that’s what.

YouTube/Ring

Recently, Hamilton’s family set up a Ring security camera in their backyard to capture the happy pup in action when he’s on his own. And, well, it apparently doesn’t take long for things to get wet and wild. “He’s always loved water. We wanted to see what he would do if he had the pool to himself,” Mary, Hamilton’s mom, said. Reviewing the camera footage, here’s what she saw:

Dodo Shows Soulmates S11 E2 Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend