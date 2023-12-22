Family Checks Doorbell Cam To Find Out Who Destroyed Their Christmas Decor

This year, Julia Lang’s parents went all out for Christmas — decorating the front of their home with numerous pieces of holiday decor. And at the center of it all was a large, multi-pointed star ornament hanging majestically over the main entryway. Well, until it wasn’t.

Julia Lang

The other day, Lang’s parents were evidently hit by some suspected Grinch who’d targeted that cherished ornament. “My dad went outside and saw that his star was shattered on the ground,” Lang told The Dodo. “So, he pulled up the Ring camera to see if it caught anything ... and it did!” The culprit:

Footage of the incident shows a local squirrel inexplicably leaping from a flagpole out front directly onto the ornamental star, sending it crashing down. It appeared to be a deliberate act by the fluffy-tailed vandal — who returned shortly after to admire his work: