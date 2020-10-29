4 min read Family Spends 4 Hours Carving The Perfect Jack-O'-Lanterns “Dinkle is almost 3 feet long, you need [all] the pumpkins.”

Dinkle has been with his family since he was just a puppy, and they can’t imagine their lives without him. “Dinkle is literally one of our children,” Lacey Harwick, Dinkle’s mom, told The Dodo. “He plays hide-and-seek with the kids, and plays 'find the duck' when you hide it anywhere in the house … I will hold him and snuggle him after a long 12-hour nursing shift in the hospital, and he literally makes me feel at peace with the world.”

Lacey Harwick

Dinkle’s family absolutely adores him, and he loves them just as much right back. Recently, as the family sat down together for a pumpkin carving project, they suddenly had the best idea to pay tribute to their favorite pup. “My husband saw another version of a dachshund carved on a pumpkin on Pinterest and he decided he wanted to do a Dinkle resemblance,” Harwick said.

Lacey Harwick

Of course, Dinkle is a very long dog, so his dad knew that just one pumpkin wouldn’t do — and quickly set about working on the three-pumpkin project. “Dinkle is almost 3 feet long, you need the pumpkins,” Harwick said.

Lacey Harwick

As the family got to work, it soon became apparent that this was going to be an all-day project, but no one cared. It was worth it to create the perfect portrait of Dinkle. “My husband is super meticulous. It took him over four hours, with the help of my daughter and I scooping and cleaning the pumpkins,” Harwick said.

Lacey Harwick

Finally, the project was finished, and everyone was absolutely thrilled with how it turned out — including Dinkle.

Lacey Harwick

“A lot of work and perfectionism went into them,” Harwick said. “My husband Kevin says, ‘It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime project!’”

Lacey Harwick