Factory Creates 'Wall Of Shame' For All The Pets Who've Destroyed Their Products

In the factory of Liberty Puzzles, a jigsaw puzzle manufacturer in Colorado, there’s a wall dedicated to displaying photos of the some of the company’s happiest customers. But none of them are human.

Liberty Puzzles

Since going into business about 20 years ago, producing puzzles made from laser cut wood, the company began receiving the occasional request for new pieces — replacements for ones that had been lost or damaged. Often, they’ve been chew on. “When we started getting requests, we noticed that a lot of culprits were pets,” Kamie Kennedy, spokesperson for Liberty Puzzles, told The Dodo. “As a ‘quid pro quo’ for making the piece, we asked people to send us pictures of the devious culprits.” And with that, the company’s “Wall of Shame” was born.

Liberty Puzzles

What began as just a few photos of puzzle-piece-gnawing pets grew and grew. Now, hundreds line the wall.

Liberty Puzzles

“We get a good amount of requests for replacement pieces,” Kennedy said. “[We] probably add to the Wall of Shame weekly.”

Liberty Puzzles

While customers’ dogs make up the majority of puzzle piece destroyers, the wall features plenty of cats too, along with rabbits, pigs and parrots. A robot vacuum even has a place on the “Wall of Shame.”

Liberty Puzzles

The company’s unique replacement policy doesn’t seem to be regarded as burdensome to customers in need of new puzzle pieces. Rather, people seem to enjoy sharing these photos of their destructive pets. And Liberty Puzzles is happy to receive them and add them to the ever-growing shame wall.

Liberty Puzzles