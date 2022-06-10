Matted Dog Who Hated Being Touched Makes The Most Amazing Transformation

Barny was found wandering alone near Barking Mad Dog Rescue (BMDR), and everyone there was pretty shocked when they first saw him. “We found Barny near our shelter in a small village called Nisipari in Romania,” Hayley, the adoption team leader at BMDR, told The Dodo. “The shelter is quite remote, so we believe someone left him there for us to find. We don’t know where he came from or how he came to be in such a terrible condition.”

Poor Barny was so matted it was hard to tell he was even a dog. The little guy had clearly been through so much, and his new friends at the shelter just wanted to help him finally feel comfortable in his own skin again. “He was VERY scared and didn’t want to be touched or handled,” Hayley said.

Because of how nervous Barny was and how badly his fur was matted, the vet decided it would be easier for everyone if Barny was sedated while they shaved his matted fur. That way, they would also be able to fix any other injuries, clean his teeth and just generally make sure he was all taken care of. It took multiple people several hours to get him all groomed and ready to go — and when they were done, he looked like a completely different dog.

After shedding the weight of all that extra fur, Barny definitely seemed to feel much better. He was still wary of people, and everyone knew he would have a long way to go, but they were all more than willing to work with him on that journey.

It’s been six months now, and Barny is a completely different dog from the one who arrived at the shelter. He still has some progress to make, but he’s come so far, and everyone at the shelter has loved watching him come out of his shell a little more each day. “Barny is a real cheeky character and is settled in really well at the shelter,” Hayley said. “He’s learning to trust and gets better every day.”

