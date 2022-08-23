Shelter Causes A Stir With Photo Of Adorable 'Two-Headed Cat'
Sour Cream and Onion arrived at the Jackson County Animal Shelter with their mom and other siblings, but they’ve always had a special bond. The pair are inseparable and would spend every second together at the shelter — so much so that, sometimes, it got to be a little confusing for the staff caring for them.
“They spent so much time being as close to each other as possible, it was sometimes hard to tell where one began and the other ended,” Lydia Sattler, the animal services director at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, told The Dodo.
One day, Sour Cream and Onion were lounging together, and they looked so cute that the staff just had to snap a picture. They posted the photo to their Facebook page and referred to the pair as a two-headed kitten — and everyone who saw it went absolutely wild for the adorable twosome.
"Rare Find: Adopt this 2-headed cat and you get a great deal," the shelter wrote.
There was lots of debate over whether the little cuties actually are a two-headed cat or in fact two separate kittens, and the staff at the shelter had no idea how much commotion the photo would cause.
Sour Cream and Onion aren’t actually a two-headed kitten — but they sure do look like one when they’re all entangled like that. They just love snuggling up together, and if that makes them look like a two-headed kitten, then they’re absolutely fine with that.
The siblings clearly love each other so much, and luckily, everyone else could see it too and didn’t want them to be separated. The pair was recently adopted together by a woman who fell in love with them the moment she saw them.
“She was supposed to be at work when she HAD to come to the shelter to adopt them … which we always support,” Sattler said.
Now Sour Cream and Onion have the best home together, where they can cuddle up and spend their days looking like the most adorable two-headed kitten there ever was.