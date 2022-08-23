Shelter Causes A Stir With Photo Of Adorable 'Two-Headed Cat'

Sour Cream and Onion arrived at the Jackson County Animal Shelter with their mom and other siblings, but they’ve always had a special bond. The pair are inseparable and would spend every second together at the shelter — so much so that, sometimes, it got to be a little confusing for the staff caring for them.

“They spent so much time being as close to each other as possible, it was sometimes hard to tell where one began and the other ended,” Lydia Sattler, the animal services director at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, told The Dodo.

One day, Sour Cream and Onion were lounging together, and they looked so cute that the staff just had to snap a picture. They posted the photo to their Facebook page and referred to the pair as a two-headed kitten — and everyone who saw it went absolutely wild for the adorable twosome.