Employees Walk Into Office And Find A Wild Monkey Hard At Work

The other day, staff and commuters at the Bolpur railway station in India arrived to find an unlikely new “employee” hard at work in the facility’s ticket office.

It was a wild monkey, a langur, who’d evidently wandered inside and found a place behind the desk. There, despite presumably being unfamiliar with computers or office work, the ambitious little primate did his best to make it look like he was up to the task at hand.

“Wow, talk about an efficient and tech-savvy langur!” one commenter later wrote.