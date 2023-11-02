Employee Sees Tiny Black Dot On A Building — Then Realizes It's Shivering

An employee was heading into work one morning when they noticed a tiny black dot clinging to the side of the building. Confused, they stared at it for a bit — then realized it was shivering. The tiny dot was one of two bats who had somehow ended up sheltering on the building in the middle of a Texas cold front. Both bats seemed like they needed help, so the employee informed one of their coworkers, Mandy, who does animal rescue work. She went outside to take a look, then quickly contacted Austin Bat Refuge for help.

“The cold front that arrived here on Sunday may have caused these bats to migrate down from Oklahoma or Kansas on their way to Mexico for the winter,” Lee Mackenzie of Austin Bat Refuge told The Dodo. “Bats that are recent arrivals are sometimes unable to locate one of the local bat roosts in the highway bridges and often shelter on the south side of the buildings, out of the blustery north wind.” Mackenzie drove an hour to come out and rescue the two building bats and quickly got to work assessing the situation.

“We brought a 22-[foot] extension ladder, which was a little awkward for the bat over the door, but just barely long enough for the bat higher on the wall,” Mackenzie said. Once both bats were safely off the wall, Mackenzie was able to check them over. They were a little cold but not in danger of frostbite. However, the weather had caused them to get disoriented and choose a shelter that was less than ideal.

