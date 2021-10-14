Elk Who Lived With Tire Around His Neck For 2 Years Is Finally Freed

For over two years, an elk in Colorado has been carrying a literal weight around his neck. But thanks to some very determined wildlife officers, he’s finally free. In 2019, a wildlife official spotted a young bull elk with a heavy tire draped around his neck during a sheep count in the Mount Evans wilderness. He knew it would be difficult to track the elk down and even harder to remove the tire.

Twitter/Mark Jaynes

“The further these elk are away from people, the wilder they act,” wildlife officer Scott Murdoch said in a press release. “That certainly played true the last couple of years. This elk was difficult to find and harder to get close to.” After years of attempts to remove the tire, the perfect opportunity finally presented itself last Saturday night.

The first spotting of the elk with the tire. | Colorado Parks And Wildlife

“I was able to quickly respond to a report from a local resident regarding a recent sighting of this bull elk in their neighborhood,” wildlife officer Dawson Swanson said in a press release. “I was able to locate the bull in question along with a herd of about 40 other elk.”

Twitter/CPW NE Region

Swanson got a clear shot of the 600-pound elk and was able to tranquilize him. Shortly after, Murdoch arrived ready to assist with the tire removal. “It was tight removing it,” Murdoch said. “We had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire.”