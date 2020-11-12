4 min read Elk Splashes Around In A Puddle When He Thinks Nobody's Watching So adorable 😍

High up in Colorado’s Poudre River canyon, wild animals flock to a special spot. A shallow pool of water, known as a wallow, provides the perfect place to cool off and take a mud bath. David Neils, a wildlife conservationist and researcher, placed a remote camera at the base of an aspen tree near the pool in 2009 to capture the wild animals enjoying their spa-like experience. And when he checked the footage, he wasn’t disappointed.

David Neils

“I found the spot using Google Earth,” Neils told The Dodo. “I’m looking for the right habitat — I’m looking for water sources, I’m looking initially for airflow that ungulates (hoofed animals), like deer, elk, moose and caribou prefer.”

David Neils

Neils captured over 6,000 images and videos of wildlife at the wallow over two years. But one of the most exciting moments was when he caught a group of yearling elk fighting for dominance over the spot. “They act like they have antlers on their head — like they’re sparring, but they don’t have any antlers yet,” Neils said. “So it’s a total intuitive response, almost involuntary.”

When two of the young elk wandered off, one stayed behind, and it was clear how pleased he was to have the water all to himself.

David Neils

The elk pranced, kicked and splashed around, making the most of the rare moment alone. “It was just happy that it had that wallow to itself for that little segment of time,” Neils said. “So it basically claimed it for that moment when the other two were off.” You can watch the sweet moment here: