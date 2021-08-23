Elephant Shows Off Incredible Strength By Snapping Tree In Half Like A Twig Now that's an epic flex 💪

What's the point of being among the world's most powerful animals if you don't occasionally get to prove it? Just ask this brawny elephant who decided to show off his strength with a rather epic flex.

Facebook/Rassie Sinden

Footage has emerged showing the moment a wild elephant chose to square off with an equally imposing object — a large, dead tree towering along a roadside. And when all was said and done, only one of them would be left standing. For reasons that aren't entirely clear, the elephant took the time to topple the tree — summoning his incredible strength to snap it like a twig.

This isn't the first time an elephant has decided to knock over a tree; according to 4Elephants.org, it's often to done to dine on foliage that would otherwise be out of reach. But whatever the case may be in the scene above, one thing is clear — those gentle giants can sure make a powerful impression.