Electro-Charged Pup Is Precisely The Superhero The World Needs
“I had never seen her like this” 😲
Baddies beware — there’s a furry new superhero in town.
Her name’s Catarina, but you can call her Electro-Pup.
It might not seem it to look at her, but she’s got the power of electricity in the pads of her paws.
Catarina, like many superheroes, came from humble origins. She was just a few days old when, as an orphaned puppy, she was rescued by her owner, Rosario. Though they’ve been together now for eight years, Rosario only just recently met her sweet pet’s super-powered alter ego.
In fact, she was there to witness Catarina’s transformation take place.
“She began to rub her body on the sofa,” Rosario told The Dodo. “She bursted with static. I was so surprised. I couldn’t stop laughing.”
Here’s that moment on video:
Having summoned the awesome force of electricity, little Catarina’s hair literally stood on end.
“I had never seen her like this,” Rosario said.
As a superhero, Catarina (or Electro-Pup) doesn’t actually possess any supernatural ability. But she’s got a superpower nonetheless — the ability to brighten people’s day, simply by being her electro-charged self.
And, in some ways, that’s what the world needed most.
“She would be very happy to know she’s making people smile,” Rosario said. “I think she would feel very loved.”