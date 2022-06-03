Electro-Charged Pup Is Precisely The Superhero The World Needs

It might not seem it to look at her, but she’s got the power of electricity in the pads of her paws.

Her name’s Catarina, but you can call her Electro-Pup.

Catarina, like many superheroes, came from humble origins. She was just a few days old when, as an orphaned puppy, she was rescued by her owner, Rosario. Though they’ve been together now for eight years, Rosario only just recently met her sweet pet’s super-powered alter ego.

In fact, she was there to witness Catarina’s transformation take place.

“She began to rub her body on the sofa,” Rosario told The Dodo. “She bursted with static. I was so surprised. I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Here’s that moment on video: