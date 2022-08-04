Rescue Bunny ‘Adopts’ Kitten And Becomes Her Best Friend

Echo and Ahsoka had a close bond from the start. The 5-year-old rescue bunny and his 12-week-old kitten friend spent the majority of their days together. And, despite having feline siblings of her own, Ahsoka preferred her best bunny friend for everything — especially cuddling.

Ryanne Palermo

“We thought having siblings would be great [for Ahsoka] and they'd be together, and it would all be grand,” Ryanne Palermo, Echo and Ahsoka’s mom, told The Dodo. “But she chose the bunny over her own [littermates] and bonded to Echo instead.” Echo, who Palermo rescued from The Animal Foundation, protected Ahsoka from other pets in the house and only allowed the cat to enter his cage.

Ryanne Palermo

“Echo ruled the house,” Palermo said. “All other animals feared him — except for Ahsoka, who just loved him. He was the king and she was his queen.” When they weren’t watching TV with Palermo, the two spent the majority of their time cuddling together.

Ryanne Palermo

“All [Echo] wanted to do was snuggle with my husband and I and Ahsoka,” Palermo said. “It’s Echo's world and we just live in it.” Sadly, Echo passed in early July. Ahsoka still sleeps in the bed they once shared, keeping the memories of their unique bond alive.

Ryanne Palermo