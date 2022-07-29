Dumpster-Diving Raccoon Realizes He’s Hit Rock Bottom

It all started with just one little taste. A taste of leftover people food. The good stuff. Harmless as that wee nibble must have seemed at the time, it wasn’t. For this raccoon, it was a gateway snack. He got hooked, leading him down the road to ruin. And recently, the cops got involved.

Sean Bailey

The other day, Officer Sean Bailey of the Amherst Police Department in New York was called to the scene of the raccoon's low point in life. It was inside a dumpster filled with discarded food. The raccoon had climbed in to get his fix. But there was a problem. He got stuck. “When I first approached the dumpster, I saw the little guy huddled up in the corner,” Bailey told The Dodo. “He looked up at me with his little puppy eyes, eventually turning away from me and hiding his face in the corner.”

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Couple Meets A Beach Dog In Mexico Who Changes Their Life

Sean Bailey

Bailey was able to gently lift the rueful raccoon out of the dumpster, but lifting his spirits wouldn't be so easy. Having been led astray by desire for forbidden food, the raccoon seemed riddled with shame. He'd hit rock bottom.

Sean Bailey