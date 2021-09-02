UK Drivers Are Shocked To See A 10-Foot Snake Hanging Out By The Road

A man on a motorcycle was driving down a quiet country lane in the UK when he suddenly saw a 10-foot-long snake slither across the road right in front of him. He was shocked as it wasn't exactly a common occurrence, and immediately knew the snake must have been abandoned. Not knowing what else to do, he contacted the police, who then called the RSPCA for help. When RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs arrived at the scene, he saw that the huge snake had slithered up into a tree. The poor snake was obviously scared and confused and had just been looking for a safe place to hide.

RSPCA

Before Stubbs arrived, there were probably many people who drove by — and who were all probably shocked and very, very confused to see a huge snake just hanging out in a nearby tree. “I really could not believe it when I got there and saw this huge snake all the way up in the tree — it was a scene a bit reminiscent of 'The Jungle Book,'” Stubbs said in a press release. “When I saw the snake so high up in the branches, I knew it was going to be tricky to get him down due to the height the snake had climbed to, difficulty gaining access to him and the need for more people given the size of the snake. I contacted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and they kindly came out to help me.”

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids S5 E5 Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

RSPCA

The rescue team worked together to carefully remove some of the branches surrounding the snake so that he would be easier to reach. Once they had clear access, they cut the branch the snake was resting on and he and the branch fell into a large tarp held out by rescuers below. Once the snake was safely out of the tree, Stubbs wrapped him up in a duvet cover and quickly took him to a local specialist to get checked out and taken care of.

RSPCA

“The snake is about 10 [feet] long and a reticulated python,” Stubbs said. “We think he or she may have been loose for some time as they were cold and a little underweight. I’ve rescued hundreds of animals from trees over my 25 years with the RSPCA, cats, birds, foxes, and I’ve been called to many snakes, but I wasn’t expecting to see this stunning animal wrapped high up around tree branches in the English countryside!” Once the snake was being cared for, everyone thought the excitement was over — until four days later, when another python was found slithering around in the exact same area as the first one.

RSPCA

“I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been another found in almost exactly the same spot,” Stubbs said. “I’m afraid that’s no coincidence; it’s looking likely these poor animals were abandoned, or have escaped from the same place.” The snake was quickly rescued and reunited with his friend. Luckily, the second snake hadn’t thought to scale a tree for safety, so his rescue was quite a bit easier than the first one.

RSPCA