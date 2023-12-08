Driver Stumbles Across Group Of Stray Kittens Finding Warmth In Unlikely Place

The other day, volunteers with The Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO) received a heartbreaking phone call about a tiny, fluffy family in need. As winter moved into Indianapolis, Indiana, ARPO’s dedicated rescuers grew more concerned about the vulnerable animals on the streets. They knew baby critters were most at risk of freezing, so when they answered the call about a family of five kittens struggling to stay warm, they jumped to help right away.

But they were surprised to discover what the quintuplets were using as a heat source. “[They] were living outdoors, fending for themselves for food and shelter,” ARPO wrote on Instagram. “The only type of shelter nearby was an old car … [they were] snuggling to stay warm on the hood of the car.”

ARPO rushed to save the tiny babies and their mom, who was keeping a watchful eye close by. They immediately secured a foster home for the resilient kitties and were arranging transportation when they got another urgent message from the same area.

“ARPO was notified that a single kitten had been found in a nearby location on someone’s front porch,” ARPO wrote. Neighbors noted seeing the newest little guy with his own feline family, but unlike the kittens on the car hood, his mom and siblings wandered off without him. Luckily, the car hood kittens and their nursing mom were more than happy to welcome the orphaned baby into their litter.

The family of cats were eventually named after characters from the show Suits. Mama cat, Jessica Pearson, continued to dote on her kittens, Harvey Spector, Louis Litt, Donna Paulson, Rachel Zane, Katrina Bennett and Mike Ross, in their new foster home. Once shivering together atop a car, the kittens now spend their days snuggled up in a cozy living room. And, with the holidays just around the corner, they’ve discovered the joy of napping under their very first Christmas tree.

The kittens and their mom are all thriving in their new environment and are officially ready to go to their forever homes. ARPO hopes that each cat will find their perfect family soon. But for now, they’re enjoying their time with the resilient little crew. And they’re elated that the last kitten was able to tag along. “This little guy was the missing link to our Suits group,” ARPO wrote.