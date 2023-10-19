Driver Spots Strange 'Pile Of Dirt' In Field — Then Does A Double Take

A resident of Nottingham, England, was out for a drive when they noticed a strange shape in a patch of grass near the side of the road. From a distance, it almost looked to be an odd pile of dirt. Fortunately, the driver did a double take — and realized the ‘pile’ was actually a baby animal in need of some help. A curious calf had wandered into a large patch of mud and ended up stuck all the way up to her chin. The driver contacted the RSPCA in hopes they could help free the confused little calf, who had likely been stuck all night long.

RSPCA Inspector Annette Della-Porta arrived at the field along with some local firefighters, and the group got to work rescuing their new friend. “The calf was horribly stuck up to her chin in the middle of a deep bog,” Della-Porta said in a press release. “I could see she was dehydrated … Her head was covered in flies and the rest of the herd were far away at the other end of the large field, all leading me to believe she had been there at least overnight and possibly longer. Thankfully, the large animal rescue unit arrived from the fire service, and we agreed the best way to remove her was to try and get a couple of large straps down into the mud and around her middle to gently haul her to safety.”

The calf was confused and a little scared as the team worked to free her, but Della-Porta sat by her side the whole time trying to keep her calm and even taught the firefighters the best ways to interact with her, and soon the calf was as relaxed as she could be while still being trapped. Finally, the sweet baby was free, and she collapsed onto solid ground, so happy to be out of the mud. Della-Porta checked her over and made sure she got all the care she needed as she adjusted.

“The calf was so thirsty — I fetched a bucket of water from my van, and she drank all of it,” Della-Porta said. “She then thankfully started eating — which was a great sign. She had been completely stuck, and I genuinely don't think she would have survived another day given how unseasonably warm it was for October. I’d like to thank the crew who were amazing and so quick, calm, professional and caring. It's another reminder [of] what we can achieve together for animal welfare.” Della-Porta got in touch with the calf’s family and instructed them on how to care for her going forward and gave them some advice to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The little calf is back on her feet now and ready to explore the world again in a hopefully much safer way.