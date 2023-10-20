Driver Pulls Over For A Break And Ends Up Finding A Tiny Family Living In Pile Of Trash

Shane Maddison had pulled over to take a break from driving and was throwing away some trash when he spotted something moving in the undergrowth nearby. He quickly determined it was a mama cat and her kittens — and as he got closer, the whole heartbreaking story unfolded.

RSPCA

The little family was living in a pile of trash, and the mama cat appeared to have a badly broken leg. It was unclear whether the mama cat had been hit by a car and then gave birth or if they’d all been dumped there by someone. Either way, they desperately needed help. Madison called his brother and sister-in-law, and they drove out to help. He also posted about the situation on social media, and RSPCA Inspector Laura Barber saw his plea and went to help too. The whole group worked together to secure the mama cat, later named Luna, and her four kittens.

RSPCA

“It was quite a lengthy rescue as at one stage all the kittens were in the box, but then one of them jumped back into the undergrowth,” Barber said in a press release. “We put some smelly food down, and when the kitten reappeared, Shane managed to carefully grab her and put her in my carrier.” The little family was rushed to a local vet, where Luna had her broken leg and other injuries looked over. They were worried they might need to amputate, but after settling into her foster home with Madison’s brother and sister-in-law, Luna has been healing surprisingly quickly and

should be just fine.

RSPCA

“Fortunately, she is making a great recovery,” Barber said. “She had a vet check 10 days after she was found, and her pelvic bone and leg are healing. There is no need for an amputation to be undertaken, and she will continue to get better with more rest.”

RSPCA