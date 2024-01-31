Driver Checks Under Her Car And Sees A Foot Hanging Out Of The Engine

When a woman heard barking right outside her house, she knew immediately it wasn’t her dogs. She checked the security footage and saw someone run under her car, but they never came back out. She went outside to investigate and peered under her car — and came face-to-face with a foot and a tail dangling down from the underside of her car.

Unsure of what to do, the woman contacted the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), and they were shocked to hear that the woman had a full-sized dog stuck inside the engine of her car. Ruthie Jesus and McKenzie Dunnington, emergency animal medical technicians with AHS, arrived on the scene and quickly got to work freeing the overexcited pup, later named Nova.

“In her 10 years working for AHS’ Field Team, Ruthie Jesus stated she has seen (and personally rescued) many cats and kittens from car engines but never a full-grown dog,” Kelsey Dickerson, spokesperson for AHS, told The Dodo. “While AHS has rescued a puppy stuck in a car engine before, the 49-pound Nova is very likely the first adult dog rescued from this predicament in the shelter’s history!”

Luckily, it only took 15 minutes for the experienced rescuers to free Nova from the car engine. She was a little nervous at first, but as soon as she realized she was free, she transformed into the silly, bouncy pup who got herself into that predicament in the first place. She gave her rescuers as many kisses as they could handle before she was whisked off to the vet to make sure she was OK. Somehow, Nova escaped her ordeal with only minor injuries, and now she’s ready to find her forever home.

“After being treated in AHS’ trauma hospital for minor wounds to her ears, Nova is now ready for her forever home at AHS’ South Mountain Campus,” Dickerson said. “She is an incredibly sweet, energetic, loving and playful pup who loves going on walks and getting attention from everyone she meets.”

