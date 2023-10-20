Driver Jolts To A Stop After Hearing Cries For Help Coming From Inside The Car

The other day, a New York City resident was driving when they heard a concerning sound coming from their car. After an hour in city traffic, they slowed down to park and were shocked to hear a muffled cry ring out. “The owner of the car had driven all the way from Queens and heard faint scratching and [meowing] while finding parking in Tribeca,” Animal Haven, a local rescue group, wrote on Instagram. The driver jolted to a stop and checked all over for the source of the cries. They soon looked below the engine, where their worst fear was confirmed.

There was a hole beneath their engine, and a tiny kitten had crawled up inside with no way of getting out. They immediately called Animal Haven for help. “Her little cries could be heard as we approached, and thankfully the driver was there to help get her out of there!” Animal Haven wrote.

The Animal Haven responders and the Good Samaritan teamed up to help free the trapped kitten. “She was just out of arm’s reach and didn’t seem to be able to push out from the gap under the car she likely crawled from,” Animal Haven wrote. “But with a little teamwork, patience and some enticing cat snacks, we managed to free her from the car!” The dedicated team pulled the frazzled baby out of the car’s engine and placed her in a crate before driving her back to Animal Haven’s headquarters.

You can watch that moment here:

The kitten, whom they’d named Odyssey, was still shaken up when she arrived at the shelter, but more than anything, she was just happy to be safe. “Sweet Odyssey was clearly so appreciative to now be safe and sound at Animal Haven and started purring immediately once out of the carrier,” Animal Haven wrote. Odyssey’s new friends gave her a thorough checkup and determined that, even after traveling inside a car engine for over an hour, the resilient little girl was OK.

They scanned her for a microchip, hoping to find her original family, but she sadly didn’t have one. As of now, Animal Haven is caring for Odyssey while actively searching for her family. They hope to reunite her with her first loves but are determined to find her an amazing home no matter what. Until then, they’ll keep showering the little survivor with love and reminding her just how special her story is. “We think it’s very likely she spent that whole trip in the engine cavity,” Animal Haven wrote, “meaning she’s a very, very lucky cat.”