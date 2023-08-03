Driver Hits The Brakes When He Sees Group Of Elusive Animals Emerge From The Fog

Richard Waldron and Shannon Lee have seen lots of spectacular Australian wildlife while working at Tasmanian Rover Ski Club in Ben Lomond National Park. However, there was always one particularly shy animal who they’d never been able to spot. At least until recently when, while driving up a mountain, the pair were stunned to notice an entire group of these elusive animals emerge from the fog, right in front of their car. “We both just felt this sense of awe as they walked across the road,” Waldron and Lee told The Dodo. “We knew that it was a very special moment and were just so happy we were able to capture it on video.”

Rover Ski Club via TikTok/@Time_We_Travel

The parade of five prickly travelers were echidnas, also called “spiny anteaters” — evasive animals typically found throughout Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea. According to the National Wildlife Federation, echidnas are generally solitary, so they’re rarely seen in groups, if you can manage to spot them at all, given their quiet nature and adept camouflage.

During Australian winter, echidnas will form mating trains like the one Lee and Waldron happened upon. “We didn’t quite realize how special it was until we posted [the video] on TikTok and everyone started commenting on how lucky we were to see such a thing,” Waldron and Lee said. “Most people seem to have seen only [two] at one time.”

Rover Ski Club via TikTok/@Time_We_Travel

Local wildlife advocacy and tourism groups have been thrilled at Waldron and Lee’s find — a stunning reminder of the amazing natural world that exists all around us.