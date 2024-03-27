Driver Headed To Work Does A Double Take At Ball Of Fuzz Crouched In The Road

On a recent drive to work along a back road in Southern Australia, a woman named Carol did a double take when she noticed a small gray ball of fur crouched in the road up ahead. Startled, Carol pulled over. Approaching the animal, Carol realized he was a koala. The little guy was lapping up water from a puddle on the cement. Carol knew that this behavior was a worrying sign. She quickly called Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue for backup.

Facebook/Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue Ltd

Arriving at the scene, rescuers were heartbroken to see the koala, later named Mustang, struggling in the road. “[O]ur hearts always sink when we see them like this,” Mish Simpson, the director and founder of Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue, told The Dodo. “Mustang also [looked] obviously skinny, which had [us] more concerned.”

Facebook/Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue Ltd

In desperate need of assistance, Mustang had no problem letting his rescuers take him to safety. “Mustang is a gentle boy, so [he] didn't put up much of a fight when picked up,” Simpson said. “He seemed to know we wanted to help him.”

Clearly, Carol was right to be concerned. She knew that it’s never a good sign to see a koala on the ground. Additionally, the fact that Mustang was drinking from a puddle was a sure sign that he was dehydrated. “Koalas are tree-dwelling animals and don't feel safe on the ground,” Simpson said. “[F]or them to be on the ground for prolonged periods of time almost always means they are not well.”