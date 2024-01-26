Driver Glances Out Window And Sees Someone Tiny Tied To A Broken Tree

Speeding down a Kentucky roadway, a driver spotted something that made them slow down. A tiny brown and white puppy tied to a broken tree sat patiently waiting near the pavement. The driver contacted a local shelter, and a rescue team rushed to collect her. “She was just so stoic sitting there by the tree, waiting for someone to notice her,” Kim Desroches of Friends of Lewis County Animals told The Dodo. “So thankful that the shelter found her and took her in. She was found not far from the shelter, actually.”

Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animals

The puppy, later named Ladybird, was small and fragile. A big public shelter wasn’t an ideal place for her, but she needed to go somewhere. When Desroches, who works with Friends of Lewis County Animals, saw Ladybird’s picture, she knew she had to help her.

“As soon as I saw her post, I started asking if any of my volunteers could foster her,” Desroches said. “A shelter is not really an ideal place for a puppy due to any number of illnesses they can catch. One of the girls stepped up and took her out.”

Ladybird was around 6 to 7 weeks old, and her rescuers couldn’t believe someone would just leave her tied up on the side of the road like that. No one had any idea how she got there, but they were just glad she was finally safe. “She was a little scared and unsure when picked up by the shelter,” Desroches said. “Once she settled in, she was very much a happy, playful puppy.”

Ladybird was fostered for a bit before her rescuers were able to find her placement with Licking County Humane Society. She’s doing so well and will hopefully go off to find her forever home very soon.