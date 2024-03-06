Dream House Listed For Sale Comes With A Backyard Filled With Manatees

Browsing dream houses on Zillow is a guilty pleasure pastime for so many people, and recently, a house was posted for sale on the site that almost seems too good to be true — especially for all the animal lovers out there.

The Crystal Blue Lagoon Bed & Breakfast, located in Crystal River, Florida, is currently listed for sale on Zillow for $3,300,000. Prospective buyers can purchase this gem and keep it as a lucrative business or use it as their very own dream home instead. The decor really leans into the ocean theme, and the whole house boasts spectacular water views — but it’s what happens outside that really makes this place special.

The house is located on its own freshwater spring that keeps the water at a nice 72 degrees all year round — which attracts dozens and dozens of manatees.

From around November 15 until March 31, also known as manatee season, this house is surrounded by happy, friendly manatees all coming together to relax in the warm water. The house is basically a manatee playground where you can watch them in their natural habitat whenever you want, making it a true dream house.

“Winter cool weather in the gulf attracts the manatee to the warm springs, [and] this spring is protected by the Fish and Wildlife as a manatee refuge,” the house description on Zillow reads. “Many rescues of manatee are done at these springs by the Fish and Wildlife.”