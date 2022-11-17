Dramatic Cat Gives Award-Winning Performance During Daily Brushing

Meet Chase — a 3-year-old rescue cat who loves to put on a show. In fact, drama is his speciality, especially if it gets him more attention than his siblings, Skye and Millie. Recently, Chase’s mom attempted to brush him, just as she’s done every day, and his reaction was everything award-winning actors aspire to (and more).

“[Chase] was always a loud and clingy cat when we first met him,” Fifi, Chase’s mom, told The Dodo. “[He’s] very emotional, clingy and sometimes a trouble maker, always wanting attention, and he is very vocal.” If Chase senses that something is wrong, he will immediately hug his mom for comfort. In fact, Chase will do anything to get a hug from Mom — even if he’s not really that upset or scared. When Fifi brushed Chase and let out a small gasp, the cat knew he could put on a show for extra affection. You can watch Chase’s award-worthy performance here:

Fifi initially adopted the tabby cat to give her other cat Skye a companion so she wouldn’t feel too lonely throughout the day. “We brought Chase into her life, only to find that she did not like his need for attention,” Fifi said. “Chase tried to socialize and play with Skye, only to realize that he would only violate her space. His personality resembles that of a dog. [He] loves meeting new faces and is full of love.”

Fifi said Chase has always been the life of the party, even from a young age. "[He] was one of many litter mates that were abandoned by their mom at a gas station,” Fifi said. “We adopted him while he was still being bottle fed.” As the smallest kitten in the litter, Chase is used to getting his own way, including sleeping alone and being held like a baby. Being the center of attention is his favorite thing in the world — but Fifi doesn’t mind.

“We learned so much from our cats, like how smart they can be and how understanding and aware they are of their surroundings,” Fifi said. “Since we have three rescue cats, it makes it easier to help other rescue cats. We truly believe that this new perspective and way of life has made us better people.” As for Chase, he’ll be practicing for his next big chance to shine.