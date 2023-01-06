Family Shocked When Camera Catches Moose's Antlers Suddenly Falling Off

For people living in Alaska, seeing a moose roaming around your backyard isn’t an unusual thing. In fact, it’s pretty common, so when one family noticed a moose on their doorbell camera, they weren’t shocked. Then something wild happened. The moose was calmly standing in the yard, enjoying a peaceful night. He then started to shake his head — and his antlers just fell right off. Startled, the moose took off, leaving his antlers behind in the shocked family’s yard.

TikTok user akfattruck posted the footage online, and people were absolutely floored. Some of the comments included, “Not me thinking they lived their whole life with the same antlers,” “I’m not sure what I thought happened when they shed antlers, but I didn’t realize they just fall off,” and, “Really didn’t expect them to pop off like the blades on a hand mixer.” It seems a lot of people had no idea that moose do indeed shed their antlers. It happens once a year during the winter months. Luckily, though, moose don’t have to go without antlers for long, as they’re actually the fastest growing bone in the world. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, a healthy moose can grow around a pound of antler in a day.