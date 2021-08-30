Donkeys All Come Running When They Hear Their Favorite Person Calling

The dozens of adorable donkeys who live at this sanctuary in England sure know a good thing when they hear one.

Recently, The Donkey Sanctuary shared adorable footage from their Wood’s Farm property. In it, the sanctuary’s 139 donkey residents are seen enjoying a sunny day out in the fields when, from afar, their favorite person starts calling them in.

And they got very excited.

In an instant, the donkeys all come running, eagerly approaching as one happy herd: