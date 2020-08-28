2 min read Donkey Cries Out With Joy When He Sees His Favorite Person Cutest happy noises 🤗

This is Dominic, a sweet little donkey who loves nothing more than spending time with his best friend in the world. He may not be able to put that into words — but he can certainly show it.

Sophie Hodgson

Dominic, who was rescued as a baby, now lives on a family farm with Sophie Hodgson. There, he gets plenty of love and attention, something he simply can’t get enough of. “He’s my best friend,” Hodgson told The Dodo. “We always spend time cuddling and wrestling, which is his favorite thing." Recently, however, Hodgson spent about a week away for work — and Dominic clearly missed her so much.

Upon returning to the farm, and calling out her donkey's name, Hodgson received the cutest greeting. Dominic cried out with joy and then came running: