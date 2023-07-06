Dog's Very Unusual 'Swimming' Style Has People Doing Double Takes

But, evidently, one dog at least has found another way.

The classic splish-splashing of a pup’s paws in water is such a distinctive swimming style as to merit its own name — that is, of course, the doggy paddle.

The other day, Florida-based dog groomer Debbie Dodge took to TikTok to share a video of one of her canine clients, named Sunny, enjoying a dip in her pool. What’s remarkable, though, is how she does it.

In the clip above, Dodge seems to indicate that Sunny is wearing some kind of floatie collar that day, but later added that the dog has also learned to be buoyant without it.

“She floats all on her own,” Dodge said.

Sunny may have simply been relaxing, but her chilled-out vibes have certainly caused a stir online — gaining millions of views in a matter of days. People just can't get enough.

“Didn’t know this was even possible!” one commenter wrote.

“Words can’t describe how badly I want this to be me,” another added.

For Dodge, that's just how Sunny rolls.

"She does this all the time, so, no surprise, I posted on TikTok, like I do all my videos," she said. "I didn’t expect it to go viral!"