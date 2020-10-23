4 min read Dogs Get Special Peepholes So They Can Watch For Mom To Come Home They’re OBSESSED 👀

Erin Joyce never thought that three little holes in a fence would make a difference to her dogs — but for Billie and Seymour, spying on their mom is a full-time job. Billie, an Australian kelpie-dingo mix, recently discovered a hole in the wood fence separating the driveway from the yard, and the curious dog became obsessed with it. Joyce’s partner Dean noticed the little dog’s routine and decided to help her out.

Instagram/butter_wouldntmelt

“There was a small hole in the fence that Billie was sticking her nose out of to sniff at me every time I went to or from my car,” Joyce said. “So Dean decided to make it so she could see me come and go. We didn't expect both dogs to like it so much!”

Seymour, Billie’s baby brother, loves to play peekaboo with his mom and dad as well. “He is now 6 months and he is the life of the party,” Joyce said. “He just wants to be involved in everything everyone is doing!” Billie and Seymour enjoy having a special place where they can monitor the neighborhood from the safety of their yard. And Joyce loves having a furry little snout greeting her when she returns home from work.

When Joyce’s next-door neighbors adopted an Airedale terrier puppy named Wynston, the holes in the fence got a bit bigger. Seymour and Wynston instantly became best friends, so Joyce and Dean installed a gate in the fence so the pups could go between yards for playdates — and the dogs don't like it when the gate is closed.

Instagram/butter_wouldntmelt

“Every day we open the gate for them to have a big play in the afternoon as soon as we get home from work," Joyce said. "It's great for their socialization as we're still in lockdown and they can't go out and meet other dogs as they usually would at parks at this age. Billie is like a surrogate mother to them and watches them play. If they get too rough, she will intervene and give them a time-out.”

Instagram/butter_wouldntmelt